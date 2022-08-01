Ric Lewis Acquires 1,151 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £3,061.66 ($3,688.75).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:LGEN traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 265.40 ($3.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,878,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,847,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.35. The company has a market capitalization of £15.85 billion and a PE ratio of 802.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.13) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.92) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 339.83 ($4.09).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

