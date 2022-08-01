Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

RRX opened at $134.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.33. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

