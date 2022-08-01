Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $435,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of RELL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. 179,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,952. The company has a market cap of $219.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.