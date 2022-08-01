Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTMVY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.92) to GBX 670 ($8.07) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.72) to GBX 640 ($7.71) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 610 ($7.35) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $655.60.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.