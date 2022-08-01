Rimini Street (RMNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMNI opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $146,116.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $146,116.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,956 shares of company stock valued at $349,901. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 57.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,237,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 450,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 106.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

