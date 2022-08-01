Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,961 ($59.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 455.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,184.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,500.96. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.00%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72). In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

