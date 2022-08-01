Rivetz 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rivetz has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $18,275.25 and approximately $38.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00132149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032570 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

Rivetz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.