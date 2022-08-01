Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.43.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

