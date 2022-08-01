Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Earns Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $265.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $260.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

ROK stock opened at $255.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average of $245.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

