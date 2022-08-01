ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $801,845.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007745 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,349,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

