Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $75.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.86.

AYX stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. Alteryx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alteryx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

