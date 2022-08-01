Router Protocol Price Reaches $3.60 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00015619 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,993,361 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

