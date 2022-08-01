Royal Bank of Canada Trims UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Target Price to CHF 17

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,287 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,514,000 after acquiring an additional 654,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

