Royal Bank of Canada Trims UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Target Price to CHF 17

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.18.
UBS Group Stock Performance
Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
