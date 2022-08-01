Royce & Associates LP Acquires 15,600 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 56.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 101.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $2,308,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,880,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,078,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 0.5 %

JELD-WEN stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.



