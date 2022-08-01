Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,739 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.23% of ChampionX worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.89 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHX. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

