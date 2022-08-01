RSK Infrastructure Framework Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.81 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $60.51 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,433,338 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

