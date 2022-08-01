Rubic Tops One Day Volume of $815,638.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Rubic has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $815,638.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubic has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00627337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

