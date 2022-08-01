Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sabre Price Performance

SABRP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. 17,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,621. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.36.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

About Sabre

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABRP. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 185,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,421,000.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.