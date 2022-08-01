Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SABRP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. 17,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,621. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
