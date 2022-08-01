Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $184.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $12,868,555. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

