Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $180.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,868,555 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

