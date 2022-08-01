San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.95

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, cement, and banking businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products and refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

