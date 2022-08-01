Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.27-$1.37 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. 257,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,974. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.