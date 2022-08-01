Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.27-$1.37 EPS.
Sanmina Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. 257,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,974. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
