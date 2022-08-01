Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Lessened by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SNY opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.