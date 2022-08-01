Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Increased to €115.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

