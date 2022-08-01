Saybrook Capital NC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saybrook Capital NC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 94.3% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 49.1% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 355,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

PG opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.