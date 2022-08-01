SBB Research Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.1% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.10 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

