Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,295 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 163.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.77. 14,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.30.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

