Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. 29,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11.

