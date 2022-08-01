Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $14,766,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.67. 9,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

