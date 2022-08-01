Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.1 %

BX traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.20. 75,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.