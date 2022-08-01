Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 183,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.24. 307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,791. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.