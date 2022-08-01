Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

