Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,908 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. 13,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

