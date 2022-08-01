Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLK traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $666.97. 2,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

