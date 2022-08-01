Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,559 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PTBD remained flat at $21.82 on Monday. 645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

