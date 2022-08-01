Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.27

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

