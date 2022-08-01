Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

