Scry.info Market Cap Hits $373,632.78 (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Scry.info has a market cap of $373,632.78 and $26,285.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032709 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

