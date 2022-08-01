SeaSpine (SPNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect SeaSpine to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SeaSpine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $5.94 on Monday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $218.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPNE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

