Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price target (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.56.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4992187 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,880.72. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Insiders sold a total of 136,832 shares of company stock valued at $933,345 in the last 90 days.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

