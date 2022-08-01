Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNFCA stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

