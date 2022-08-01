SelfKey (KEY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.15 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and $10.15 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,199,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

