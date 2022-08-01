Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 433,114 shares.The stock last traded at $58.19 and had previously closed at $62.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Semtech Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.