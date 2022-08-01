Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 433,114 shares.The stock last traded at $58.19 and had previously closed at $62.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Semtech Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

