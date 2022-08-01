Senior plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:SNR)

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Senior Stock Performance

LON SNR opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.69. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 112.18 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £608.16 million and a PE ratio of 2,420.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Senior to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 137 ($1.65) to GBX 183 ($2.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also

