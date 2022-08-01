Sentinel Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Sentinel has a market cap of $9.02 million and $183,488.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00613193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,320,149,132 coins and its circulating supply is 10,548,138,671 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

