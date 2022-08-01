Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.48 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

