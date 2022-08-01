Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

