SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 1,705 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $407,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 57,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $573,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 740.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $535.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.