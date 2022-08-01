SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 351 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

