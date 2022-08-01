SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,796 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJM stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.